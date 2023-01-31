[In Pictures] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make spiritual trip to Rishikesh ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli and his actor-wife Anushka Sharma visited Rishikesh for a spiritual trip ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The star couple’s visit to the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh follows their religious trip to Neem Karoli Baba ashram in Uttarakhand in November last year. At that time, the cricketer was given a break from the tour of New Zealand following the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pictures of Kohli and Anushka in Rishikesh have gone viral on social media platforms.

India are currently taking on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series at home. Kohli has been rested for the T20Is.

The 34-year-old was part of the Men in Blue squad that thumped the Kiwis 3-0 in the one-day series.

He did not have a fruitful time with the bat, though, registering scores of 8, 11 and 36 in the three ODIs.

The former captain will return to action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli will return to cricketing action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which begins with the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur from February 9.

Virat Kohli was named in ICC Men's T20I team of the year for 2022

After a long lean spell, Kohli enjoyed amazing success with the bat in white-ball cricket in the second half of 2022. He took a short break from the game after a disastrous tour of England and made a spectacular comeback in the Asia Cup in the UAE, breaking his century drought, which lasted for more than 1000 days.

The former India captain was also among the team’s leading performers at the T20 World Cup in Australia. In fact, he was the top run-getter in the tournament, smashing 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.67 and a strike rate of 136.41.

For his brilliant performances, he was named in the ICC Men's T20I team of the year for 2022.

