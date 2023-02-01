[In Pictures] Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share pictures of trekking in Rishikesh

Indian star batter Virat Kohli and his actor-wife Anushka Sharma shared pictures of the family enjoying an adventurous trek in Rishikesh. The celebrity couple had previously visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram as part of their religious trip.

However, it is well known that both are fitness freaks and take every opportunity to try new adventures. The duo were seen enjoying a trek and here's what they posted on their respective Instagram accounts:

Their daughter Vamika was also seen enjoying getting closer to nature.

The break could help Virat Kohli find form in Tests

Virat Kohli has been pretty vocal about how the break just before Asia Cup last year helped him regain form. The former Indian skipper had also visited Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Uttarakhand when he was rested from the New Zealand tour just after the T20 World Cup.

These breaks have helped him stay mentally fresh and that has been reflected in some incredible on-field performances. Back-to-back ODI hundreds meant that Kohli seems to have found his groove ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India have their destiny in their own hands as they need to beat Australia by a margin of two wins to safely qualify for the World Test Championship final. But with Rishabh Pant ruled out of competitive cricket for quite some time and Shreyas Iyer doubtful for the first two Tests, the hosts will depend on Kohli to fire.

Only time will tell if this break will help him in ending his woeful run in Tests.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

