[In Pictures] Wife’s adorable birthday post for Axar Patel with their new-born ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Indian cricketer Axar Patel’s wife, Meha Patel, shared a heartfelt post on social media on Monday, January 20, to celebrate the star player's 31st birthday. Meha, a nutritionist and dietician, married Axar on January 26, 2023, in Vadodara, Gujarat. The couple recently welcomed their son, Haksh Patel, on December 19, 2024.

On Monday, to mark Axar’s 31st birthday, Meha shared a heartwarming post on Instagram featuring their newborn. She captioned the post:

“I am the luckiest person to have a dad like you. Dad, you’ll always be my favorite superhero! Happy birthday to the person who loves me unconditionally, I love you today, tomorrow, and forever, Happy Birthday to the best dad in the universe! Happy birthday My Love.”

Axar is set to return to action in the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, beginning January 22 in Kolkata. The all-rounder has been appointed vice-captain of the team, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing to lead.

Here is India’s 15-member squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

Axar Patel has been selected for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

After the T20I series, the focus will shift to 50-over cricket, with India set to play a three-match ODI series against England. Following that, attention will turn to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which kicks off on February 19.

Axar Patel has been named in India’s 15-member squad for the prestigious tournament. The 31-year-old has represented India in 60 ODIs, scoring 568 runs, including two fifties, and has also claimed 64 wickets.

The Men in Blue's squad for the Champions Trophy includes: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

