“In the previous match against Pakistan, the openers were thinking too much” - Anil Kumble on Rohit-Gill’s attacking approach in Colombo

Anil Kumble reckons that Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were a lot more positive in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday as opposed to their approach in the group game. According to Kumble, the Indian openers were thinking too much about the moving ball in the group match that was played in Pallekele on September 2.

Rohit and Gill featured in a 121-run stand for the first wicket at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. While Rohit scored 56 off 49 balls, Gill contributed 58 off 52 deliveries. In the previous match against Pakistan, Rohit was dismissed for 11 by Shaheen Afridi, while Gill was cleaned up by Haris Rauf for 10.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Kumble compared the contrasting batting approaches adopted by India in the two matches against Pakistan.

“Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took the attack to the Pakistan team. That’s something that was very positive. KL Rahul also played only 20-odd balls, but batted well. These are definite positives. If there is a full game on Monday, India will hope that Virat Kohli and Rahul build a good partnership and then [Jasprit] Bumrah comes and works his magic," Kumble stated.

“In the previous match against Pakistan, the openers were thinking too much as to which ball is coming in and which is going out. This time, both openers looked to dominate and Gill started really well. He even stepped out to hit Shaheen Afridi,” he added.

While Rohit struck six fours and four sixes in his half-century, Gill hit 10 fours in his impressive knock.

“This augurs well keeping the World Cup in mind” - Kumble on Rohit-Gill partnership

According to Kumble, the success of the Rohit-Gill opening pair augurs well for Team India keeping the upcoming ODI World Cup in mind, which will be played in India.

Pointing out the fact that wickets on the sub-continent will be batting friendly, he said:

“This [Rohit-Gill partnership] augurs well keeping the World Cup in mind as well. The wickets in India will be good for batting and it will be important to take advantage of the first 10 overs.”

Rohit and Gill have smashed 966 runs as an opening pair in 11 innings, with four hundred partnerships, as many fifty stands and a best of 212.

Meanwhile, India will resume their innings in Colombo at 147/2 on Monday (reserve day), with Kohli and Rahul at the crease