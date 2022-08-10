Trent Boult to be released from New Zealand Cricket's central contract

In a shocking statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC), they confirmed that they have agreed to release Trent Boult from his central contract. The 33-year-old requested to be released from his central contract so that he could spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues.

NZC chief executive David White said the left-armer had made it clear during discussions that his appetite for touring had diminished, and that he wished to spend more time with his family.

The board accepted his request after a series of conversations with the player. This essentially means that Boult will have a reduced role with the New Zealand side but will still be available for selection if and when available.

In a statement released by NZC, Boult admitted that it was a tough decision for him to make and thanked the board for their support. He said:

“This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point. Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the BLACKCAPS over the past 12 years," Boult added.

The left-arm seamer confirmed that the decision was all about his family and that he feels comfortable preparing himself for life after cricket. He said:

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.”

Trent Boult remains one of New Zealand's best all-format bowlers, taking 317 Test wickets, 169 wickets in ODIs, and 62 wickets in T20I cricket. His partnership with Tim Southee has been part of New Zealand's success in recent years, including winning the World Test Championship in 2021.

Trent Boult will complete the West Indies tour as scheduled

New Zealand are currently touring the West Indies for a three-match T20I and ODI series. The board has confirmed that the 33-year old pacer will complete the series as scheduled.

He made his debut for the Blackcaps Test side in 2011 and has been a force to reckon with ever since. He has also enjoyed plenty of success around the globe in all three formats, including in the Indian Premier League.

Boult highlighted the fact that he still has a desire to represent his country and understands that this move would diminish his chances of playing for his nation in the future. He said:

“I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level. However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection. Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase," he added.

There's no doubt that a player of his quality will be dearly missed by the New Zealand side. There might be some uncertainty around his selections in the coming months, but it seems like Boult might have played his final Test match already.

This move allows the Rotorua pacer to play in domestic tournaments around the world, which proves to be more lucrative for the players.

