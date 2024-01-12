"In what way are Prasidh, Avesh, Mukesh better than Bhuvi?"- Fans react after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 5/25 spell on Ranji Trophy comeback 

Out of favor Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a phenomenal spell on his Ranji Trophy comeback (after almost eight years for Uttar Pradesh) against Bengal on Friday (January 12) in Kanpur.

It was also his first red-ball game since 2018. He was given the Player of the Match award in that game against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Representing UP in the Ranji Trophy today, he made an instant impression with a stellar bowling performance. The UP side batted first but were bundled out for 60. Bhuvi then ensured that his side remained alive in the game with a five-wicket haul, which reduced Bengal to 95/5 at stumps on day 1.

Fans were highly excited to witness the comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in red-ball cricket. They heaped praise on him and expressed their wish to see him in the Indian Test team.

If things fall into place, I can make a comeback but that is not my sole focus now: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently said that he is just trying to enjoy the cricket left in him without thinking much about his international comeback. In an interview with The National, he said:

“When you are at a stage when you know you are going to play only for a few more years – being a fast bowler – it hits you and you want to enjoy cricket. I am at that stage now. Yes I am not part of the Indian team, but this does not bother me. It’s not that I am trying something different or planning anything new to come back. I am just focusing on playing cricket."

On his thought process about possibly making a comeback into the Indian team in the future, Bhuvneshwar added:

“I am not playing just to make a comeback. I am doing what is needed to play good cricket. There might be a chance to make a comeback [to the Indian team]. But that is not my focus. Whatever format or leagues I play, I want to contribute. If things fall into place, I can make a comeback but that is not my sole focus now."

Do you think Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be considered for Test cricket on SENA tours? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section below.

