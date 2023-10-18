In which year did ICC introduce Super Over in Cricket World Cup?

The Super Over has been part of white-ball cricket for quite a while to settle tied matches, and it is also in the rule books as a last resort should conditions prevent holding a full-scale or even a short-scale contest.

The one-over mini-contest conducted following the tied affair during the 2019 ODI World Cup final is perhaps the most famous one to date. England and New Zealand played out a Super Over at Lord's when both teams ended up with the same score at the end of their respective innings.

The rule was introduced in 2008 for T20 cricket, replacing the infamous 'Bowl-Out' method. To date, 18 T20Is have witnessed a super over, while the method has been used in three ODIs.

Although the 2019 World Cup marked the first instance of an ODI encounter being settled through a Super Over, the rule was brought into effect as early as 2011 itself. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the method will be used in the final of the ongoing World Cup in India if the game is tied.

While the ICC scrapped the rule during the build-up to the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand, the organization reinstated the rule ahead of the tournament, with the same rules as the 2011 edition - meaning that the method will only be used in case the final is tied.

A press release by the ICC eight years ago read:

"The ICC Board reinstated the use of a Super Over in the event of a tie in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 final. This now replicates the arrangements for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final and other recent ICC events where a winner will be determined on the day of the final (weather permitting), and a Super Over was the most credible way to separate the two sides."

As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, the Super Over rule was brought forward in the 2009 edition. The inaugural edition in South Africa witnessed a tie between India and Pakistan in the group stages, leading to a bowl out which India won 3-0.

The Super Over was first witnessed in World Cup history during a clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

Recently, the Netherlands emerged as winners through a Super Over against the West Indies in the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

The 2023 ODI World Cup will witness Super Overs if any knockout game is tied

In the ongoing edition of the World Cup in India, league-stage matches will not have a Super Over in the instance of a tie as both teams will share a point each.

However, the rule will be enforced in the knockout stages (semi-finals and final) if there is a tie.

So far, no matches have even come close to being tied, but the unpredictability of the sport suggests that anything is possible.

Will the 2023 ODI World Cup have a tied encounter and a super over? Let us know what you think.