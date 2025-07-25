"Incompetence as a Test tactician is being exposed" - Fans slam Shubman Gill for questionable captaincy moves in 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 25, 2025 17:51 IST
[Image credit: Getty, @anandchokshi19, @examinedjiwan, @Dravidict X handles]
[Image credit: Getty, @anandchokshi19, @examinedjiwan, @Dravidict X handles]

Fans slammed Team India captain Shubman Gill for his questionable captaincy moves thus far in the fourth Test against England at Manchester. Trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five series, India posted a competitive total of 358 in their first innings.

Ad

However, things have gone south with the ball in hand, with the England batters feasting on a lackluster bowling performance from Team India. Gill's moves have been suspect from the get-go as he opened the bowling with debutant Anshul Kamboj instead of veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj.

However, the bigger surprise was his lack of usage of off-spinner Washington Sundar until late in the first session on the third day. The 25-year-old was India's bowling star in the second innings of the third Test with figures of 4/22.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Yet, he came into the attack in the 69th over with the hosts coasting on 305/2, trailing by only 53 runs.

Fans on X slammed Gill for his poor tactics, especially the usage of Sundar, with the following reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans continued criticizing the Indian captain for his poor captaincy, with one saying:

"We are close to being humiliated in this test and Washington Sundar hasn't bowled a single ball yet, even though he was quite successful as a bowler in the last test. Shubman Gill's incompetence as a test tactician is being exposed."
"India should change the captain for the next series, Pant or Bumrah should lead the side, Gill is horrible!" tweeted a fan.
Ad
"Absolute pathetic captancy from shubman gill... No emotion show at all on the ground... just lifeless captaincy.. really fail to understand what has happened to team India under Gautam Gambhir... New ball is to be taken in 10 words and he is now bringing Washington Sundar," a fan said.

England on course to a massive first innings total in Manchester Test

England continued to pile on the runs on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test at Manchester. The hosts ran Team India ragged in the final two sessions on the second day, racing to 225/2 at the close of play.

Ad

They asserted their dominance further in the first session this morning by going to lunch on 332/2 in 74 overs. All four of the England batters who have batted so far have scored a half-century.

The openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, fell on 84 and 94, respectively, while Ollie Pope and Joe Root remain unbeaten on 70 and 63, respectively. As for India, only Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja have picked up a wicket each.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications