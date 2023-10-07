"Incredible display of bowling" - Fans react as Shakib Al Hasan’s 3/30 helps Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 156 in 2023 World Cup 

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan led from the front as his team bundled out Afghanistan for 156 in the 2023 World Cup match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 7.

The left-arm spinner emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/30, including the wickets of Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Najibullah Zadran.

Shakib also made exceptional bowling changes as his side scalped the last nine wickets for just 73 runs.

For the uninitiated, Shakib has scalped 37 wickets in 30 World Cup matches at an economy rate of 5.07. With the bat, the left-handed batter has also amassed 1146 runs in 29 innings, including two tons and 10 half-centuries. He will be crucial for Bangladesh throughout the marquee ICC event.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) lauded Shakib for his captaincy and exceptional bowling performance. One user wrote:

"Incredible display of bowling dominance by Bangladesh, led by the unstoppable Shakib Al Hasan!"

Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz help Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 156

A clinical bowling performance from Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3/25) helped Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 156 in 37.2 overs.

Shoriful Islam also picked up two wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman settled for one scalp apiece.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz starred with the bat for Afghanistan, scoring 47 runs off 62 balls, including one six and four boundaries. Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with identical scores of 22. Captain Hasmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah also contributed 18 runs each.

Bangladesh will now look to chase 157 and start their campaign with a win. They will next be in action against England at the same venue on Tuesday, October 10.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will face off against India at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11.

Follow BAN vs AFG 2023 World Cup live score updates here.