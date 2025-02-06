"Incredibly underrated player who deserves more recognition" - Fans hail Axar Patel for game-changing half-century in 1st IND vs ENG 2025 ODI

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel made full use of his promotion up the order in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Chasing 249 for victory, India were off to a dismal start at 19/2 in the sixth over.

However, a blistering half-century from Shreyas Iyer helped the hosts regain control. Yet, his untimely dismissal meant they were three down with another 136 runs still required.

Axar walked in at No.5 to maintain a right-left combination with the well-set Shuman Gill and immediately got into his groove. The southpaw struck six glorious boundaries and a maximum in his knock of 52 from 47 deliveries.

He was finally dismissed by a peach from Adil Rashid after a match-winning partnership of 108 with Gill. It was Axar's first ODI half-century against England and a third fifty overall in the 50-over format.

Fans on Twitter praised Axar Patel for his sublime batting display with the following reactions:

The praises from the fans continued for Axar with one saying:

"Axar patel cements his place in the team, rightfully so."

"Axar the silent assassin! Buttler's wicket and a fifty? Man’s living the dream," tweeted a fan.

"Axar Patel is an incredibly underrated player who deserves more recognition.He consistently delivers strong performances across all formats of the game," a fan said.

Axar Patel made a crucial contribution with the ball in the first innings

Axar Patel made a massive impact with the wicket of Jos Buttler during England's batting innings earlier in the first ODI. With the English skipper looking set for a big one on 52, Axar dismissed him to leave England at 170/5 in 33 overs.

The 31-year-old finished with impressive figures of 1/38 in seven overs as India restricted England to a sub-par total of 248 in the 48th over. Axar's half-century in the run-chase meant India completed the task with four wickets in hand in the 39th over.

The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, with the second ODI to be played in Cuttack on February 9. Axar also played a crucial role in India's 4-1 T20I series win over England before the ongoing ODIs.

