IND-A vs SA 2021: Saurabh Kumar age, height, hometown & stats

The Indian team selectors have named Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Saurabh Kumar in India's 'A' squad for the upcoming South Africa tour, which is scheduled to commence on November 23 2021.

Saurabh Kumar will play the role of Ravindra Jadeja in the India 'A' side during their three four-day matches against South Africa. He is expected to contribute with both bat and ball throughout the series on South African soil.

Saurabh Kumar has represented the Punjab Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in previous editions of the Indian Premier League. He will look to bag an IPL contract during the 2022 auctions with excellent performances for India 'A' and Uttar Pradesh this season.

Saurabh Kumar Age

Saurabh Kumar was born on 1st May 1993. He is 28 years and 192 days old (as of November 9, 2021).

Saurabh Kumar Height

Saurabh Kumar is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Saurabh Kumar Hometown

He was born and brought up in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The Indian all-rounder represents Uttar Pradesh in the Indian domestic circuit.

Saurabh Kumar Stats

Saurabh Kumar made his T20 debut for Uttar Pradesh during the 2016 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made his debut against Services at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Kumar didn't get an opportunity to bat on his debut. However, he picked up a couple of wickets for 23 runs in his four-overs spell. Saurabh Kumar has scored 148 runs and picked up 24 wickets in the shortest format of the game to date.

The 28-year-old player has scored 1549 and 173 runs in first-class & List A cricket, respectively. The slow left-arm bowler has 229 scalps against his name in first-class & List A cricket.

