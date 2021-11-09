IND-A vs SA 2021: Upendra Yadav age, height, hometown & stats

Uttar Pradesh wicket-keeper batter Upendra Yadav has been named in India's 'A' squad for the upcoming South Africa tour, which is scheduled to commence on November 23 2021.

Upendra Yadav will don the gloves for the India 'A' side when they tour South Africa for a 3 four-day match series.

Upendra Yadav Age

Upendra Yadav was born on October 8, 1996. He is 25 years and 32 days old (as of November 9, 2021).

Upendra Yadav Height

Upendra Yadav is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall. The tall man could prove to be a great fielder behind the stumps and he could dive to take some crucial catches.

Upendra Yadav Hometown

He was born and brought up in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The 25-year-old represents Uttar Pradesh in the Indian domestic circuit.

Upendra Yadav Stats

Upendra Yadav made his T20 debut for Uttar Pradesh against Railways during the 2014 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The match took place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.

The right-handed player amassed 26 runs off 14 balls at a strike rate of 185.71. His knock included four boundaries. In the same match, Yadav stumped two players off Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla's bowling.

Upendra Yadav has scored 467 runs in the shortest format of the game across 23 innings, including an unbeaten score of 70.

He made his first-class debut against the Railways in November 2016 and scored only one run across both innings. However, the wicket-keeper batter has climbed up the ladder since then, having amassed 1027 runs across 27 innings.

Upendra Yadav has four centuries and a couple of half-centuries to his name in first-class cricket.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Speaking of his List A stats, he has 719 runs against his name from 22 innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar