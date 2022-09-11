IND-L vs SA-L: Top 10 memes from the first match of the Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends side beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs in the curtain raiser of the second season of the Road Safety World Series on Saturday, September 10, in Kanpur. All-rounder Stuart Binny (82* off 42 balls) played a starring role with the bat for the India Legends in the contest.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sachin Tendulkar (16) and Naman Ojha (21) gave India Legends a decent start with their 46-run partnership in 5.2 overs. Both openers went back to the pavilion in quick succession soon after.

Suresh Raina (33) then built the innings in the company of Binny but could not convert his knock into a big one.

Yuvraj Singh, who came in after Raina's departure, followed him after scoring just six runs. Binny (82*) and Yousuf Pathan (35*) then unleashed themselves and played an aggressive brand of cricket to take their side to 217/4 in 20 overs.

In response, South Africa Legends got a decent start as they managed to reach 43/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals from that juncture which completely derailed their innings. They eventually ended up with 156/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 61 runs.

Skipper Jonty Rhodes (38*) top scored for them. Leg-spinner Rahul Sharma (3/17) was the leading bowler for the India Legends side.

Speaking to the broadcasters after his knock, Binny reflected on the experience of playing in the Road Safety World Series 2022 and said:

"Nice to be back on the park after six months. Practiced for three weeks and really enjoyed it today. It was just about getting used to the wicket. The odd ball turned and once I got my eye in, I was able to score. The plan was I was a floater in this game and I would go in if a right-hander got out."

Binny added:

"We came here wanting to win this tournament and express ourselves. We're here to win. We were looking at 170 in the beginning but we've got 200 and above. Thanks for calling us young (grins). It's always nice to have young legs who can cover the boundary lines and run between the wickets."

Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs South Africa Legends memes

Fans on social media were delighted to witness the cricketing stars of yesteryear in action during the encounter between India Legends and South Africa Legends. They felt nostalgic and expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the first game of the Road Safety World Series:

Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends will square off in the second match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Sunday, September 11, in Kanpur.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat