IND V AUS 2020: ‘36/9 came on a bright sunny Adelaide morning and not at twilight’ - Mohammad Kaif questions Indian batsmen’s technique

In the build-up to the Adelaide Test, one of the biggest worries for the Indian batsmen was how much the ball would swing during twilight. However, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif pointed out that India’s miserable batting collapse in the first Test actually came on a bright morning at Adelaide.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mohammad Kaif said India’s concerns over twilight were misguided. He wrote:

“36/9 came on a bright sunny Adelaide morning and not at twilight as many feared.”

In the same Twitter post, the 40-year-old took a dig at the Indian batsmen, questioning their technique and temperament for Test matches. Mohammad Kaif said:

“Pink or red ball, Test match batting is all about correct technique and temperament. Limited over games or limited time at nets can't prepare you for a Test.”

Brad Hogg shared similar views to Mohammad Kaif

Before Mohammad Kaif, former Aussie spinner Brag Hogg had also pointed out to flaws in India’s batting technique in a post on Twitter.

Sharing a collage of the Indian batsmen’s dismissals at Adelaide, a user asked Hogg what was wrong in the picture.

To it, the former chinaman bowler replied:

“All crease bound, and the Aussies picked it up and were allowed to bowl fuller. #IndvAus”

Australia defeated India in under three days at Adelaide, succumbing to their lowest Test score of 36 in the second innings. Since the shocking defeat, India’s astonishing batting collapse is being widely scrutinized.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar backed the Indians and preferred to give credit to impeccable Australian bowlers. He told Channel 7 following India’s defeat:

"Taking nothing away from the Australian bowling, they were absolutely superb today, there was nothing wrong with the Indian effort today.”

However, many cricketers like Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel expressed sheer disappointment at India’s lack of fight.

The second Test of the India-Australia series will begin on Boxing Day (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India will be without the services of skipper Virat Kohli and experienced pacer Mohammed Shami for the rest of the series.