IND v AUS 2020: 'This is the best the Australian bowlers have ever bowled' - Brad Hogg

Former spinner Brad Hogg has opined that the Australian seamers' bowling performance in India's second innings of the Adelaide Test is the best he has ever seen them bowl.

He made this observation while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Brad Hogg was asked if the Australian bowlers bowled very well or the Indians batted badly.

The wily spinner responded the Aussie pacers were right on the money and made the best use of the conditions. He even termed it as Australia's best-ever bowling performance.

"I thought the Australian bowlers in that second innings were superb. They put the ball on a penny. I think this is the best the Australian bowlers have ever bowled. You can't change what they delivered. There was a little bit of seam movement there as well."

Brad Hogg's views on what India could have done better

Brad Hogg feels the Indian batsmen's footwork left a bit to be desired

Brad Hogg pointed out that the Indian batsmen were not decisive with their foot movement to counter seaming deliveries.

"The Indian batsmen had to change if anything, if there was a small query about the Indian batsmen it was that they were stuck on the crease and they didn't move their feet."

The left-arm wrist-spinner observed the Indian batsmen were flirting at deliveries outside the off-stump that could have been left alone.

"They were playing away from their body. They were chasing that seaming delivery and they came unstuck."

However, Brad Hogg added the Indian batsmen do not deserve too much flak as they had been put under intense pressure by the marauding Aussie quicks.

"But I can't really put too much blame on the Indian batsmen because they were under so much pressure and it was a roll-on effect and Australia had their day."

Brad Hogg signed off by stating that a repeat of this disastrous performance is unlikely to happen as the Indians will work on their deficiencies. He also hopes the remaining Indian batsmen will rise to the occasion in Virat Kohli's absence for the rest of the series.

"I don't expect this to happen again through this Test series. I think India are going to work things out very quickly and come back stronger and better for it. And Virat Kohli is not going to be there, so some of these younger players have to lift."

The nagging lines and lengths bowled by the Aussie bowlers - Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in particular - certainly found the Indian batsmen wanting. Ajinkya Rahane's troops will hope to bounce back quickly from this annihilation if they want to entertain any thoughts of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.