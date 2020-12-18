IND V AUS 2020: 'Comfortable with where I am' — Shaun Marsh says he has accepted his fate regarding his Test future

37-year-old Shaun Marsh has all but given up hope of a Test recall after he was ignored by the Australian team management for the first Test against India. Shaun Marsh wasn't named in the squad, but his chances of being called as a backup had increased given the injury concerns for the Aussies at the top of the order.

Australia, however, have entrusted Matthew Wade and Joe Burns to open the innings for them in the first Test against India.

Marsh revealed he is comfortable with where he is at in his career. The Australian said:

''There was a few funny videos (about a potential recall) getting thrown around, I got a few from a few of my mates from back home. I'm 37 now and haven't played for a few years, in Test cricket.''

"I wasn't expecting a phone call, and I'm pretty comfortable with where I'm at in trying to play well for the (Melbourne) Renegades (in the BBL) over the next six weeks and getting back to WA after that." Marsh added further.

Justin Langer on Shaun Marsh's chances before 1st Test against India

Langer felt Shaun Marsh's performances were 'Elite' in domestic cricket.

Justin Langer had raised hopes of a comeback for Shaun Marsh's in an interview before the start of the first Test. The Australia coach had said:

''You never discriminate against age. He’s doing everything possible. His numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket — not only this year but the back end of last year — were absolutely elite.''

Marsh last played a Test match for Australia in early 2019, against India. In the last Border Gavaskar series, the left-hander managed 183 runs in 4 Tests at an average of 26.14. After that poor performance, he hasn't been in the scheme of things for Australia.

Australia chose not to recall Marsh despite Joe Burns' dismal form and injuries to David Warner and Will Pucovski. It now seems as though the Western Australia cricketer has run his course in the Australian national team setup.