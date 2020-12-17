IND v AUS 2020: 'Does absolutely nothing'- Shane Warne wants this radical change to be made in Test cricket

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne believes that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should use the pink ball for all Test matches as the red ball is struggling to make an impact.

The pink ball is only used in Day-Night Tests at the moment, and quite a few experts and players have suggested that the ball gets a bit more 'zip'.

Speaking on Fox Cricket’s The Big Break, Warne said he wants to see the pink ball even in day games.

“I’ve been saying this for the last few years. I believe the pink ball should be used in all Test matches. Day games, not just day-night games, I think the pink ball you can actually see the ball easier, crowd can see the ball easier. It generally does more than the red ball, and it looks fantastic on TV. So why not use a pink ball the whole time?

“Maybe change it at 60 overs because it goes soft, but I’d be using the pink ball for every Test match so more of it I would say,” Shane Warne said.

Shane Warne criticizes the use of red ball in Tests

Will ICC heed to Shane Warne's advice?

The 51-year-old also feels the red ball gets soft very soon and doesn't swing much for the bowlers.

''No more red ball, it doesn’t swing, it doesn’t do anything, goes soft after 25 overs. It has been pathetic for so long now. The pink ball can’t be any worse than what the red ball has been for Test cricket. We haven’t seen swing; we haven’t seen seam. Absolutely nothing. So let’s try the pink ball in Test cricket," Warne added.

India are currently taking on Australia in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, which is a Day-Night encounter. In the first session, the Indian team struggled to get going as the Australians made the pink ball talk.

It would be interesting to know what other purists of the game think regarding this change suggested by Shane Warne.