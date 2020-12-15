IND v AUS 2020: Indian cricket team participates in 'fun drill' ahead of net sessions [Watch]

The Indian cricket team will play their fifth series under the ICC World Test Championship in the coming weeks against Australia. The first pink-ball Test match will get underway at Adelaide Oval this Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Co. warmed themselves up for a net session with a fun drill in Australia. The BCCI shared a clip on social media where the Indian cricket team stars could be seen enjoying themselves in the routine.

"Fun drill anyone? Sample that to get your batteries charged before a solid net session #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," BCCI captioned the video.

Can the Indian cricket team win their second consecutive Test series Down Under?

The Indian cricket team made history under Virat Kohli two years ago when they became the first Asian nation to defeat Australia in a Test series Down Under. However, this time around the visitors will have to play out of their skins to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Unfortunately, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli will not be available after the Day/Night Test. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will likely lead the team in Kohli's absence.

Experienced fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also not a part of the Test squad.

Meanwhile, the Aussies have received a significant boost as both David Warner and Steve Smith have returned to the international arena. The two batsmen missed the previous series owing to the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

This four-Test series will likely determine the number one team on the ICC World Test Championship standings.

The Indian cricket team held the top spot on the points table for quite some time. However, due to a change in rules, India has been overtaken by Australia.

New Zealand and England are the other two contenders to finish in the top two of the standings. It will be interesting to see which two nations qualify for the ICC World Test Championship finale.