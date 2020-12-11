Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar made his case for Wriddhiman Saha stating that one's keeping skills should be given precedence over batting prowess while selecting the wicket-keeper for the Test side. He pointed out that dropping a quality batsman could prove costly to any team in a Test match.

Sanjay Manjrekar was reacting to a question on whom India should pick as their first-choice keeper against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The cricketer-turned-commentator does not doubt that Wriddhiman Saha should get the nod ahead of Rishabh Pant.

“In Tests always keeping skills first. Drop a Steve Smith early and he gets a 200! So Saha,” tweeted Manjrekar.

The 55-year-old ranks Wriddhiman Saha as a better gloveman when it comes to keeping against pace, which furthers his case over that of Pant.

Wriddhiman Saha was not the first-choice wicketkeeper in the previous Test series

After missing most of 2018 and the early part of 2019 with a shoulder injury, Wriddhiman Saha came back to the squad for the Caribbean tour last year. But he warmed the benches as Rishabh Pant was trusted with the gloves.

Saha kept wickets in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh late last year, but was once again left on the bench during the New Zealand tour in early 2020.

The Bengal wicket-keeper played the first warm-up match against Australia A. He was tidy with the gloves and scored a fifty in the second innings.

Both Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant are playing the second tour game which started on Friday. Their performances in this match and the player that keeps during this match might indicate India’s first-choice keeper for the Tests.

