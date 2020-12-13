Towering quick Mitchell Starc will return to Australia's Test squad on Sunday. He had left the 3-match T20I series mid-way on compassionate grounds due to a family illness.

India and Australia are set to square off for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a pink-ball Test starting on December 17 in Adelaide.

On Monday, Mitchell Starc will fly from Sydney to Adelaide with the Indian squad and participating Australian 'A' players to join his Test teammates. Starc will have only two days to prepare for the encounter. However, his exploits in pink-ball cricket make him an irresistible choice.

JUST IN: Mitch Starc is set to re-join the Aussie squad after taking family leave. Full story: https://t.co/9wpbfUhyln #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/m6pp8MzRwZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2020

Mitchell Starc's teammate, Josh Hazelwood, is beaming on the news.

"It's obviously great news for us to have Starcy come in tomorrow," Hazlewood said on Sunday.

"He's a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack. Everyone knows his numbers with the pink-ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms."

Hazelwood rues the tight schedules in international cricket but commended Mitchell Starc's commitment and professionalism. He added:

"If we've learned anything from this series it's that nothing goes to plan. We're always struggling with the schedules and travel and different things. I'm sure this hiccup will be no different for Starcy. He's a professional and he would have been doing everything he could over the last week and obviously once he comes into camp he'll jump straight in and be ready to go."

Mitchell Starc's record with the pink-ball

Advertisement

Marnus is finding his groove under lights in Adelaide... and so are the Aussie bowlers! Bring on the first #AUSvIND Test pic.twitter.com/jDCzhaOiRR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 12, 2020

Australia is the most successful side in pink-ball cricket. They have won seven out of seven; all at home, four times in Adelaide and twice in Brisbane.

Mitchell Starc is the undisputed champion when it comes to bowling in day/night Test matches. The 30-year-old has a staggering 42 wickets in these 7 matches embellished with 2 five-fers in the last two games.

This includes a 9-wicket haul against New Zealand in 2019. Mitchell Starc ran through every crucial Kiwi batsmen with sheer pace and control to keep them to 166 and 171 runs in the two innings respectively. Australia won the game by 296 runs and Starc was the man of the match.

However, Michell Starc's Test records against India are a far cry from his pink-ball numbers. Starc's average and strike rate plummet to 36.19 and 65.74 against India in Test matches, the worst for him against any opponent. India is also the only rival side that hasn't seen Starc take 4 wickets in an innings.

The best pink-ball bowler against his least favourite opponent will make up for a peppery combination, one that will be imprudent to miss.