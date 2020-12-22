Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, whose bowling hand was fractured while batting during the first Test match in Adelaide, has been advised six weeks' rest. Shami is all set to fly out of Australia on Wednesday.

Mohammed Shami suffered a fracture on his bowling hand after he was hit by a fierce delivery from Pat Cummins. Scans later revealed a fracture on his hand, which has ruled him out for the last three Tests to be played in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The right-arm Indian star bowler will have to undergo a brief period of quarantine on his arrival in India.

"Shami has been advised six weeks of rest and he will be leaving for India on Wednesday," a source told news agency IANS.

Mohammed Shami is expected to regain fitness by the end of January. He should be available for selection for England's tour of India. The four-Test series begins at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 5th February.

Mohammed Shami's injury a huge blow to already-ailing India

Shami's injury is a big blow for India during the ongoing tour of Australia. India will also miss the services of their skipper Virat Kohli, who is flying back to India to attend the birth of his first child.

The pacer was one of India's bowling heroes during the last tour of Australia, picking 16 of the 48 wickets taken by India's pace trio comprising him, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishant Sharma.

In 2018, the Test bowling trio of Bumrah-Shami-Ishant took 136 wickets together - beating the haul of Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner (130 wickets in 1984). Interestingly, 45 of those 136 wickets came in the first three Tests in Australia in 2018.