IND v AUS 2020: "On to the Tests now" - Indian cricket team looking forward to the Test matches after T20I series win

Despite suffering a close defeat in the final T20I, the Indian cricket team won the series against Australia 2-1. The visitors avenged their ODI series defeat and are now looking forward to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Tim Paine and co.

Talking about the tour's white-ball rubber, the Men in Blue lost the first two one-dayers in Sydney. David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith tormented the Indian bowlers, while Josh Hazlewood troubled the visitors with the ball.

However, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's 150-run partnership for the sixth wicket in the third ODI turned the tables in India's favor at the Manuka Oval.

The Indian cricket team ended Australia's winning streak in their national capital with a consolation win in the final ODI and followed it up with a victory in the first T20I.

India then took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series, winning the second encounter by six wickets. Unfortunately, Virat Kohli's men could not complete a clean-sweep on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli shone for the Indian cricket team in ththree-match T20I series

All-rounder Hardik Pandya received the Man of the Series award for his brilliant batting performances. However, the Mumbai Indians star handed it over to debutante T Natarajan for his excellent bowling on debut.

The southpaw has potentially cemented his spot in the Indian cricket team with his impressive performance in this series. Even Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal made vital contributions to the team's win.

The Indian stars celebrated their T20I series win on social media platforms with the following posts.

Virat Kohli hails Indian cricket team's remarkable fighting spirit

