Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul was seen in the nets, practising against short bowling with an innovative technique. In a video released by BCCI, spinner R Ashwin can be seen hitting tennis balls with a racquet, aiming over the shoulders of KL Rahul enabling to practice horizontal shots.

Usually, the trainers use a cricket ball thrower to throw the ball at an increased pace at the batsman to replicate the speed which they will face in international cricket matches.

However, hitting tennis balls with a racquet is an innovative technique rarely seen before. This technique can ensure increased pace since the ball doesn’t lose pace due to contact with the pitch.

The pitches in Australia are generally fast and bouncy. The Indian batsmen will be anticipating plenty of short pitch bowling from the Australian pacers and seem to be practising hard to counter this in the nets.

The first Test will be played under lights with a pink ball. It means that the batsmen will need to counter the swing along with the bounce off the track.

KL Rahul doesn’t have a good record when it comes to bouncy tracks

KL Rahul does not have a good record so far in Test matches that he has played on the bouncy tracks of Australia and South Africa.

The 28-year-old has played five Tests in Australia and two in South Africa, averaging 20.8 and 7.5 respectively. He has one century in Australia but has scored only 187 runs over 9 innings.

The record isn’t any better when it comes to the T20Is he has played Down Under. KL Rahul has scored just 27 runs in two innings so far.

These are still early days in his international career, but KL Rahul is coming into the series with a lot of runs and the IPL Orange Cap to his credit. If he can combine this with the kind of preparations that he is putting in, it may not be a surprise if we see much better performances from him in Australia this time around.