IND v AUS 2020: 'Saha should play if we talk about fairness but Rishabh Pant will play' - Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra has opined the Indian team is likely to field Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy although Wriddhiman Saha merits a place.

He made this observation while talking about the conundrum the Indian team is facing over their choice of wicket-keeper in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out Wriddhiman Saha is the better gloveman of the duo and is a handy batsman as well.

"When India played at home, Saha played. He is the better keeper, there is no doubt in that. Wriddhiman Saha is the world's best Test wicket-keeper. He has made runs both in India and outside. He also has Test centuries and if you see the IPL form, he can play the big shots as well."

The reputed commentator observed Rishabh Pant's overseas performances, both with the bat and the wicket-keeping gloves, make him a very strong contender for the spot.

"If we talk about things in Rishabh Pant's favour, the last time he had gone to Australia he had done well. He is the only Indian wicket-keeper to have scored a century in England and Australia. He also made a record of the number of dismissals behind the stumps. If we see from that angle, he also has a very strong case."

Talking about their performances in the warm-up encounters, Aakash Chopra highlighted Saha played a match-saving knock in the first match when Rishabh Pant was indisposed.

"Rishabh Pant did not play the first warm-up game. So, we had thought that he is not going to play at all and Saha will be the first-choice keeper. Wriddhiman Saha had saved India the blushes in that match. But later on the news came that Rishabh Pant was not fit else he would have played the first warm-up match as well."

The 43-year-old pointed out that Rishabh Pant put his name back in the hat with his whirlwind knock against Australia A in the pink-ball warm-up encounter.

"Rishabh Pant played the second warm-up match and wore the keeping gloves as well. There is no doubt that he will bat ahead of Saha and scored a century as well. Sixty-five out of the hundred runs might have come against the spinner. But he played the big shots and reminded you a little bit about Adam Gilchrist."

Aakash Chopra believes Rishabh Pant will pip Wriddhiman Saha to the wicket-keeper's spot

Rishabh Pant has the ability to alter the course of a match with his big-hitting

Aakash Chopra observed India should opt for Rishabh Pant if they are concerned about their batting although Wriddhiman Saha is the rightful choice.

"I feel if you are thinking even a little bit about the batting, then you should play Rishabh Pant but otherwise Saha deserves to play. Because you have stuck with Saha, he has kept well."

He added Rishabh Pant did not play any substantial knocks in the Test series against New Zealand and Saha's superior glovework should give him the edge.

"Rishabh Pant did play the last two Test matches in New Zealand but did not score runs with the bat there. Wriddhiman Saha is the better keeper. One catch at times changes the complexion of the game. Not that Rishabh Pant will not hold on to the catches."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Rishabh Pant is likely to play the Adelaide Test although the Bengal-born wicket-keeper deserves the chance.

"Wriddhiman Saha should play if we talk about fairness but I feel Rishabh Pant will play."

Rishabh Pant's outstanding performances in India's last tour of Australia and his ability to play game-changing knocks even in the company of the lower order should give him the edge in the battle for the wicket-keeper's spot.

While Wriddhiman Saha is definitely the better gloveman, the Delhi wicket-keeper has not let the team down in that department and has proved to be quite safe behind the stumps.