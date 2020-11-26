IND v AUS 2020: 'This Indian team is capable of beating anybody anywhere' - Sunil Gavaskar confident of Virat Kohli's men doing well

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the current side led by Virat Kohli is capable of beating any opposition irrespective of the conditions. He expressed confidence that India will be able to outplay Australia in the upcoming tour.

The absence of Steve Smith and David Warner wasn't the only thing that helped the tourists register a scoreline of 2-1 during the previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was also the fire and vigor of India's pace battery that gave them the edge over their opponents in the historic triumph.

India's pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma - took 48 wickets, which was 8 more than what the Australian troika of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood managed. Bumrah alone took 21 wickets at a stunning average of 17.

Sunil Gavaskar believes that the balanced bowling attack is capable of doing well not only in spin-friendly conditions but anywhere around the world, which wasn't the case earlier.

Here's what Sunil Gavaskar said on Michael Holding's YouTube channel:

"I think this Indian team over the last few years has been really a very good team because it's so very balanced. If in the earlier days we had spin (favoring) attack, we have now got an attack which is capable of taking wickets in all kinds of pitches because we have a very good new-ball attack."

Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Indian team will not be short of confidence

India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin started well last year, but his tour was marred by an injury. He, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, will be looking forward to setting their record straight in Australia.

The batting, which will be without Virat Kohli after the first Test, still has some experienced players who can stand up in the captain's absence.

According to Sunil Gavaskar, these factors, combined with the fact that they have won in Australia before, will help the team immensely. He stated:

"We have got very good spinners as well and a very good experienced batting line-up. So therefore I think, this Indian team is capable of beating anybody anywhere. Having beaten Australia just a couple of years earlier, this team will be high on confidence."

The first Test match will begin on 17th December in Adelaide, followed by the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The 3rd and 4th matches will be played in Sydney and Brisbane, starting on 7th and 15th January respectively.