IND v AUS 2020: It's too early to call for a change in opening pair - Ricky Ponting 

Australian great Ricky Ponting has suggested that it is still too early to call for a change at the top of the batting line-up. The new opening pair of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade didn't trouble the scorers much, as both were out for eight runs.

India's gun bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, first removed Wade with a pacy straight delivery in the 15th over. He then came with a set plan in the 17th for Burns. After a barrage of good-length and short deliveries, Bumrah shot a searing yorker which found the umpire's call on LBW.

Ricky Ponting said that even though Burns is tangibly struggling with his game, it's just a matter of middling a couple of balls to hit the form back.

"You can see that he's battling. His balance didn't look quite right. He's playing around his front pad a lot as probably highlighted by his dismissal. I was on air at the time he got out and I just kept saying the longer he stays there it's going to change, he'll get a couple in the middle and all of a sudden it's a different game and as soon as I said that he was out next ball," Ricky Ponting told cricket.com.au.

The picture will be a lot clearer at the end of this Test - Ricky Ponting

Burns has been in a rough patch for quite some time now. The Queenslander had scored only 62 runs in nine First-Class innings leading into the Adelaide Test. Still, he was chosen above Marcus Harris.

However, Ricky Ponting said being the top-ranked Test side, Australia should give its players a longer run and help them through their tough phases.

"This is why I was pushing for Burns to play this game, this team is the No.1-ranked team in the world. When you are that, you're going to carry players at different times. Players are going to have ups and downs but they've been on a good run, they've won a lot of games, a lot of series," Ricky Ponting said.

With openers David Warner and Will Pucovski poised to return for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, it might be Burns' last chance to show his potential. Ricky Ponting added that it is still too soon to call for a change in the opening pair.

"I don't always see the need for change. Let's wait and see what happens in the end. I think the picture will be a lot clearer for all of us at the end of this Test match, what they might need for Melbourne and if someone in the current team needs to go out we'll know then but there's still a long way to go in the game."

Australia will begin the third day 62 runs behind its opponent. Prithvi Shaw was the only casualty for India last evening and both teams will be raring for a good start in the afternoon.