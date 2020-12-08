IND v AUS 2020: Twitter lauds Hardik Pandya for handing the Man of the Series trophy to T Natarajan

The Indian cricket team continued its marvelous form in the game's shortest format, registering a 2-1 series win over Australia.
The Men in Blue ended Australia's dominance in their national capital and registered their third T20I win in Sydney during the series. Hardik Pandya won the Man of the Series award for his 78 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 156.
However, the Indian all-rounder felt that his new teammate T Natarajan deserved this award. After receiving the prize, he handed it over to the debutant, who ended the series as the best bowler from both teams.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad star scalped six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.91.
Natarajan, you were outstanding this series: Hardik Pandya
It is pertinent to note that all the games in this series were high-scoring encounters. However, Natarajan managed to keep a check on the flow of runs with his bowling skills.
Another noteworthy fact is that the selectors had not named the southpaw in the original T20I squad. The Tamil Nadu-based player earned a place only after Varun Chakravarthy got injured.
Hardik Pandya also sent out a tweet heaping praise on T Natarajan. He wrote:
"Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hard work. You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win."
Hardik Pandya's gesture has received a positive reaction from his fans and critics on social media. Twitterati came together to appreciate this selfless act from the Mumbai Indians all-rounder.
