The Indian cricket team's bowlers gave the visitors a vital 53-run first innings lead. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened the second innings for Virat Kohli's side. With only a few overs left in the day's play, many expected the two openers to tackle the Aussie pacers well enough to make it to stumps.

Unfortunately, Prithvi Shaw's disappointing form continued as Pat Cummins rattled his stumps in the fourth over. The right-handed batsman had scored four runs off his first three deliveries. However, he committed the same error as the first innings to lose his stumps.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc exploited Prithvi Shaw's weakness against swing bowling to send him back to the pavilion with the second ball of the pink-ball Test. Pat Cummins repeated the same trick in the second innings.

Prithvi Shaw has struggled versus the pace bowlers of late. Even in IPL 2020, he could not score runs consistently while facing the quick bowlers. The pink ball favours the swing bowlers. Thus, many were surprised when the Indian team management named Prithvi Shaw in the playing XI for the first Test match.

Shubman Gill was in excellent form during the pink-ball tour game. The team management also had KL Rahul available for the opener's spot. Still, they backed Shaw. But the opening batsman let the backroom staff down with scores of 0 and 4 in the two innings.

Twitterati trolled Prithvi Shaw for his repeated failures against pace. Here are some of the best tweets.

Twitter users pull Ravi Shastri's leg for comparing Prithvi Shaw with Lara, Sehwag, and Tendulkar

#AUSvIND

Prithvi Shaw once again departs early in the innings pic.twitter.com/FVuVy74zXD — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 18, 2020

#AUSvIND



Sachin, Sehwag, and Lara trying to find a bit of themselves in Prithvi Shaw.... pic.twitter.com/twVOsryBUu — Avneet Singh (@AvneetsinghAs) December 18, 2020

It was unsporting of Australia to not give Prithvi Shaw a guard of honour in his last ever Test match. #ThankYouShaw — Dennis Ashwin (@DennisCricket_) December 18, 2020

India should have have sent @Jaspritbumrah93 as opener compared to @PrithviShaw .

He lasted more than that overhyped combination of Sachin , Sehwag and Lara — Saurabh (@Saurabh48816593) December 18, 2020

It is rumoured that @Nestle is going to launch new flavor of Maggi instant noodles called "Prithvi" in order to encash on the free publicity being provided by @PrithviShaw.... — Sumeet (@sumeetmandrekar) December 18, 2020

Ravi Shastri said that:- prithvi saw have ability like Sachin Sehwag and Lara#PrithviShaw#INDvAUS

Me to Ravi Shastri:- pic.twitter.com/BaZUQII8MM — Rajan Kumar (@krajan743) December 18, 2020

1st ball: Sachin played

2nd ball: Sehwag played

3rd ball: Lara played

4th ball: teeno out#AUSvIND #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/fG6qRPDgpp — Swastik Prasoon (@SwastikPrasoon) December 18, 2020

shaw rn :

mujay aaj khelna hoga [panic]

night watchmen ko bhejenge [calm]

mai hi hu night watchman [panic] — ahghbfgfc (@hcvwarrior) December 18, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Prithvi Shaw receives another chance to prove himself. Perhaps, the team management might give him one more opportunity with Rohit Sharma not available for selection until the third Test.