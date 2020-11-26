IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli looks in ominous form in the nets ahead of 1st ODI [Watch]

The Indian cricket team will return to action tomorrow as Virat Kohli leads the Men in Blue in the first ODI against Australia. The Indian stars reached Sydney after a gruelling IPL 2020 season in the UAE.

The Indian squad seems to be in no mood to rest as they have been sweating it out in the net sessions ahead of the Australian tour. Skipper Virat Kohli had a good IPL 2020 season, and the fans have high hopes from him in the upcoming series.

The right-handed batsman looked in great touch as he middled all the deliveries he faced in the training nets. The BCCI shared a video from Virat Kohli's practice session on Twitter. 'Timing them to perfection,' read the caption.

Notably, Virat Kohli was seen playing a range of shots in the video, which is an excellent sign for the Indian contingent.

Timing them to perfection! 👌👌#TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli getting batting ready ahead of the first ODI against Australia 💪🏻🔝 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lG1EPoHVKK — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2020

Virat Kohli has a marvelous record against Australia

While a few Indian batsmen have struggled to tackle the Australian bowlers at the international level, Virat Kohli has enjoyed himself playing against the 2015 World Cup winners.

Speaking of his performances versus Australia in the game's shortest format, the 32-year-old has amassed 584 runs in 15 T20I innings against them. He played a memorable 72 not out in his last T20I against the mighty Aussies.

In 50-overs cricket, Virat Kohli has scored 1,910 runs in 38 innings against Australia. His batting average against them is 54.37, while in the previous ODI series between India and Australia, the skipper scored back-to-back fifties.

Guys, it's finally here 🙌. Visit my Instagram profile and scroll over to the filters tab to try out my new AR filter. Shoot something creative and use #BatTalk in your videos for a repost 😉. Let's get creative! pic.twitter.com/9fQnHrBpbl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 25, 2020

Unfortunately, the Royal Challengers Bangalore star will return home on paternity leave after the first Test of the tour. However, the Indian fans would expect him to continue his good form against the Aaron Finch-led outfit in the six limited-over matches.