IND v AUS 2020: Visitors add T Natarajan to ODI squad as back-up for Navdeep Saini

Uncapped Indian left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan has received a maiden call-up to the Indian ODI team just hours before the Men in Blue's first ODI against Australia. BCCI has announced that Navdeep Saini's back issues prompted the selectors to include Natarajan in the squad as a back-up option.

Initially, T Natarajan was supposed to travel with the Indian contingent as a net bowler. However, Varun Chakravarthy's injury allowed Natarajan to sneak into the T20I squad.

NEWS - T Natarajan added to India’s ODI squad



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added T Natarajan to India’s squad for three-match ODI series against Australia starting Friday.



Updates on Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma's fitness here - https://t.co/GIX8jgnHvI pic.twitter.com/VuDlKIpRcL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Navdeep Saini complained to the team management of a back spasm. Thus, the Indian team had to add T Natarajan to the ODI squad at the last moment.

T Natarajan could make his international debut on Friday

After an unsuccessful debut season with the Kings XI Punjab, T Natarajan made a roaring comeback, in his third season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL 2020. The left-arm fast bowler picked up 16 wickets in 16 matches and starred in the team's journey to Qualifier 2.

His yorker-bowling skills wowed the cricket universe. And it is very much possible that the Indian fans may witness T Natarajan donning the Indian jersey for the first time in the opening ODI of the series against Australia. Sources have hinted that the team management would rotate Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to manage their workload.

Navdeep Saini would have been the secondary bowling option in Shami or Bumrah's absence. However, it seems like the right-arm fast bowler might skip the first ODI at least, which could give T Natarajan a place in the playing XI.

The Indian cricket team will clash with the mighty Aussies in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match will start at 9:10 AM IST, and it will be interesting to see if T Natarajan gets his maiden international cap.