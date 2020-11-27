IND v AUS 2020: Why does the Indian jersey sport three stars?

There are very few things in Indian cricket that go unnoticed by ardent cricket fans. From streets to stadiums, cricket fans all over the world follow each ball when the Indian cricket team steps onto the field.

Even though fans leave no stone unturned to know more about their favourite cricketers - the 3 stars above the BCCI logo on the Indian jersey is something that has caught the attention of a few people, but not many know the real reason behind it.

Three stars on the Indian Jersey

The three stars embroidered on the Indian team's jersey symbolise the country's victories in three World Cups.

India’s maiden World Cup win came in 1983 when the Kapil Dev-led side stunned the formidable West Indies and lifted the cup as underdogs. India had to wait for 24 years before their next world cup triumph when MS Dhoni led the Men in Blue to the World T20 title in 2007.

India's latest world cup win has been in the 50-over World Cup in 2011. This was notably the first time in 28 years that India lifted the glittering trophy.

Current India captain Virat Kohli had recently emphasised the importance of wearing the jersey with 3 stars embroidered on it, and had gone on to say that he felt honoured to be a part of the team that has won three World Cups.

I know there’s a billion-plus hope always riding on our team. That’s why I try to play with responsibility and with respect to the team’s needs. The pressure’s always on, so my focus has to be too,” he had said.

“I feel really proud – for me the Three Stars on the jersey represents what the Indian team is today and how much they have achieved. I feel really honoured to be a part of a team that has won three World Cups,” he had added.

The Indian team is currently in Sydney, Australia where they take on rivals Australia in a series spanning 3 ODIs, 3 T20s and 4 Tests.