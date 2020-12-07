IND v AUS 2020: 'Winning T20I series without Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah makes it a big win for India,' says Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is of the opinion that Team India's win in the T20I series against Australia is a huge one, considering the absence of big-match players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah from the playing XI.

By beating the Aussies in the second T20I at Sydney, the Men in Blue have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and have made it 10 wins in a row in completed T20Is.

Rohit was rested for the limited-overs leg of the Australian tour as he is recovering from a hamstring injury. Bumrah too was rested for the first two T20Is after having played in all three ODIs.

The duo have been absolutely crucial for the Men in Blue in white-ball cricket in recent years. Thus, Vaughan feels that winning the series in their absence will only boost the confidence of this Indian side.

"When you chase down a total like that and you are looking at your dressing room and you are giving younger players the opportunity, you are seeing that Bumrah is not there, Shami did not play this evening, there is no Rohit Sharma, that is a big win. And it is a big win because you want to continue with the momentum," Michael Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

The T20 team for India this year have been just outstanding: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan believes that Team India are on a bit of a roll in T20Is and are in red hot form

After whitewashing New Zealand 5-0 in their own den earlier this year, Team India have now managed to beat Australia in the shortest format as well. Michael Vaughan said that the belief in the Indian camp will be sky-high as they have won some T20Is matches this year from difficult positions.

Although India have not been great in the 50-over format in 2020, they just seem to turn on the switch when it comes to the T20Is and perform at a different level altogether.

Michael Vaughan said India's ability to win from any position in the shortest format was down to the immense self-confidence the Men in Blue possess.

"The T20 team for India this year have just been outstanding. They are just winning every game and they are winning it from positions necessarily in the 50-over format they wouldn't have won from," Michael Vaughan asserted.

"They have got everything pretty much covered and that mindset is a great dressing room to be in when you know that you are winning games which necessarily you possibly could have lost. And the last two games they were not far away from losing. But they are winning because of the belief and confidence the team are having at the minute," Michael Vaughan further added.

The third T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 8.

While India will be looking to complete yet another T20 series clean sweep this year, Australia will be playing for pride and trying to end the series on a winning note.