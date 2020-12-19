IND v AUS 2020: Wriddhiman Saha stuns Matthew Wade with a bizarre run out [Watch]

The Indian cricket team suffered an embarrassing 8-wicket loss against Australia at Adelaide Oval, in its first-ever overseas day-night Test. The visitors performed well on the first two days. However, the Australians bulldozed them on Day 3. Still, there were a few positives for India. One of them was Wriddhiman Saha's bizarre run out.

The Aussies had a 90-run target in the fourth innings. Openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns attacked the Indian fast bowlers, adding 70 runs for the first wicket.

It seemed like the home side would register a 10-wicket victory. But Wriddhiman Saha did not allow them to win so easily.

The Indian wicket-keeper dismissed Wade with a stunning throw from behind the stumps. During the 18th over, Matthew danced down the track to place Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery on the leg side.

The ball hit Prithvi Shaw, standing at short leg, and went near Wriddhiman Saha. The wicket-keeper took no time to dislodge the bails as Wade lost his wicket in odd fashion.

Wriddhiman Saha scored 13 runs in two innings of the pink-ball Test

While Wriddhiman Saha did an excellent job to dismiss Wade, he did not have a memorable match with the bat. Saha had two opportunities to take the Indian cricket team to a better total.

Unfortunately, Wriddhiman could not tackle the Aussie pacers. Mitchell Starc dismissed him on nine in the first innings. Later, Josh Hazlewood got the better of him in the second innings.

The team management raised a few eyebrows by preferring Wriddhiman Saha to Rishabh Pant. Apparently, Saha's keeping skills helped him earn a place in the match squad.

The Indian cricket team will need more firepower in its line-up for the next Test. Hence, Pant might come into the playing XI.