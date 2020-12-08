IND v AUS playing XI and toss updates for today’s match – 8th December 2020

Virat Kohli called it right for the second game running as India won the toss and elected to field first in the third and final T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 8). The Men in Blue have already sealed the series after winning the previous two matches.

India are unchanged and have picked the personnel that beat the hosts by six wickets at the same venue on Sunday (December 6). Australia, on the other hand, have made just one change to their last playing XI. Skipper Aaron Finch has come into the side in place of Marcus Stoinis.

Today’s dead rubber is a chance to rest some key players from both sides ahead of the Test series. The teams will also be looking to end the white-ball leg on a winning note to gain enough momentum and confidence before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting December 17.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, D’Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

IND v AUS 3rd T20I: Who won the toss today?

India have won the toss in the final T20I and opted to field first.

What is the playing XI for today’s IND v AUS match?

India’s playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia’s playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye