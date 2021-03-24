"I want to be known as a hit-the-deck bowler" - Prasidh Krishna talks about his debut experience

Prasidh Krishna's debut outing in Indian colors was no less than a dream. The 25-year-old pacer was slotted into the Indian squad for the 3-match ODI series against England in the absence of Indian mainstays Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

With a splendid Vijay Hazare Trophy performance behind him, Prasidh Krishna made every moment count as he received his maiden ODI cap in the first ODI against England. Despite going for plenty of runs in his first spell, Prasidh made a strong comeback with the ball in his second spell.

Speaking to a host broadcaster after the game, Prasidh Krishna said:

"It didn't start off well and they came hard at us because we bowled poorly, but we had belief. We picked wickets in a cluster and that helped us a lot. I understood after my third over, I can't bowl full, and then I hit good length areas, and let the ball do the rest."

Speaking about the importance of the IPL in shaping him up as a strong bowler, the debutant said:

"IPL has helped me, but it's important in a 10-over format it's more important to come back. I'd like to be known as a hit-the-deck bowler, and I'm trying to get the length more consistently, and I'm going to go back to the drawing board and improve upon it."

Further speaking about his performance with the ball, Prasidh said,

"I hope I can be the partnership breaker for long, because the team needed it at the time, so I was happy to do it. The talk from the beginning was that if we get one wicket it'll change things around and that's exactly what happened."

Prasidh Krishna became the first Indian to pick 4 wickets on ODI debut

During his dream debut in Pune, Prasidh Krishna broke the record for the highest number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler on ODI debut. The Karnataka paceman ended with bowling figures that read 4/54 at the end of the match.

Prasidh Krishna broke the 24-year-old record previously held by Noel David - who scalped 3 wickets for 21 runs on debut against West Indies in 1997.

✅ Best figures by an Indian debutant in ODI history

✅ Only Indian to pick 4️⃣ wickets on ODI debut



A performance for the record books 📚@prasidh43 #INDvENG #ODI #Cricket #PrasidhKrishna pic.twitter.com/cb4gVnVmGf — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 23, 2021