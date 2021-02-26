"An absolute outstanding team effort" - Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and other Team India stars celebrate their win on social media

Team India recorded a dominant 10-wicket win in the first international match at the newly rebuilt Narendra Modi Stadium. Local star Axar Patel bagged the Man of the Match award for his 11 wickets in the game. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin touched the 400 Test wickets milestone.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma received his 100th Test cap, and Virat Kohli overtook MS Dhoni to create a new record for the most home Test wins by an Indian captain. It was a memorable game for Team India's fans. The home team trounced England in its first match at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Here's how the Team India stars reacted to their victory in Ahmedabad.

Team India moves one step forward to the ICC World Test Championship Final

Although England won the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the visitors could score only 112 runs in the first innings. Rohit Sharma provided a brilliant start to Team India, scoring a half-century at the top. However, the other batsmen could not contribute much as India earned a 33-run first-innings lead.

Axar Patel, who took six wickets in the first innings, continued his top form to wreck the English lineup again. He accounted for five wickets in the second innings. On the other side, Ravichandran Ashwin bagged four wickets. England lost all their wickets for 81 runs in the second innings.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma celebrate Team India's victory

Chasing a meager 49-run target, Team India won the match by ten wickets. Rohit Sharma finished things off in style with two fours and a six off Joe Root's bowling.

Courtesy of this win, Team India has moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table. They need to avoid losing against England in the final Test to seal their berth in the summit clash against New Zealand.