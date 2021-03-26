"Brett Lee was someone I always looked up to" - Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna, who made a fabulous debut in the first ODI against England in Pune, has revealed his admiration for legendary Australian fast bowler Brett Lee.

The 25-year-old recorded the best ever figures by an Indian debutant in ODI cricket (4-54) despite taking a pasting in his first spell from the two English openers, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler.

In a recent chat show on KKR's YouTube Channel, Prasidh Krishna shed some light on his cricketing journey, saying:

"Nobody really advised me in terms of taking up cricket as a career option. It's just that my school coach Srinivas Murthy figured out that I was tall, and I was getting the ball to move back. So, he's the one who first corrected my running technique, the angle of my running, my loading and all of that" .

Prasidh Krishna also talked about how Brett Lee inspired him to bowl fast, saying in this regard:

"I also realised I was getting quicker and better. I was getting sharper with things. So that is when I realised, OK, there is something with fast bowling. And like I said, I always had a liking for fast bowling. Brett Lee was someone I always looked up to. So that's how it all started from school with Srinivas Murthy sir helping me."

Sharing a funny anecdote, Prasidh Krishna admitted that he used to imitate the actions of various bowlers while walking down the road.

"Any cousin, any elder cousin who walked with me on the road, was embarrassed because I imitated every single bowler in the world. All throughout my journey on the road, I would imitate actions and then try and be that guy, try and be this guy, trying to copy every single spinner or fast bowler." said Prasidh Krishna.

He’s not Krishna; he’s ‘Karishma’: Shoaib Akhtar on Prasidh Krishna

Shoaib Akhtar was impressed with Prasidh Krishna's debut performance.

Prasidh Krishna did not hit the ground running on his international debut, conceding 37 runs in his first three overs, as he struggled to hit consistent line and lengths.

However, the 25-year-old recovered and broke the partnership between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow to put the visitors on the back foot. Prasidh Krishna took three more wickets for a match haul of 4-54.

My first day at work was a roller coaster ride. Never over until it’s over. All’s well that ends well.🤞🏻



Cheers to this special match and many more to come. #TeamIndia #234 pic.twitter.com/UeRj3beDaT — Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) March 24, 2021

Impressed with Prasidh Krishna's ability to turn things around in his second spell, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lauded the youngster's effort, saying:

"He’s not Krishna; he’s ‘Karishma’ (miracle). The way he came back after getting beaten by the England openers and scalped four wickets is miraculous. I’m very happy to see that, " the former Pakistan bowler said on his YouTube channel.

Prasidh Krishna will now look to continue his excellent start to international cricket when India take on England in the second ODI in Pune on Friday.