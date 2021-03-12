"Kohli has his favourites"- Twitterati furious as Virat Kohli leaves out Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav will have to wait a bit longer to make his international debut as he has surprisingly not been named in Team India's playing XI for the first T20I against England at Ahmedabad.
Another big name missing from the playing XI is that of star opener Rohit Sharma as Shikhar Dhawan will open with KL Rahul at the top of the order. This was despite skipper Virat Kohli mentioning on Thursday that Rohit would open with Rahul.
Rishabh Pant's sensational form of late has helped him earn a comeback straight into the XI, which means another Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman in Ishan Kishan will need to wait for his debut.
In the bowling department, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the three spinners. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also make his comeback after a long injury lay-off, partnering Shardul Thakur with the new ball.
Fans on Twitter furious over Suryakumar Yadav's exclusion
Fans were heartbroken over the fact that Shreyas Iyer has been chosen over Suryakumar Yadav in the hosts' playing XI. Barring his match-winning cameo in the second T20I Down Under, Iyer was far from impressive in the limited-overs leg against Australia.
Having been a consistent performer for MI, Suryakumar Yadav seemed to be all but set to finally make his international debut against England in the first T20I. But that was not to be, and fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over his exclusion.
Many even believe that the face-off between him and RCB skipper Virat Kohli during an IPL 2020 game could be the reason the 30-year-old has been ignored yet again. Here is what they had to say:
Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 1416 runs in his last three IPL seasons and also performed consistently in domestic cricket. He has been banging on the door of the Indian selectors for a long time and the entire nation was overjoyed when the 30-year-old finally received his maiden India call-up.
While there is a fair argument that Iyer hasn't done much wrong to make way for Suryakumar, the Mumbai batsman deep inside might be dejected.
Nevertheless, there are ample games remaining in the series and somewhere down the line, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to don the India Blue and prove his mettle.