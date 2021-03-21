"Favorites to win T20 World Cup"- Twitterati lauds Team India for another comeback series win

Team India are making a habit of winning comebacks as they beat England in the fifth T20I to take the five-match series 3-2. Skipper Virat Kohli was adjudged the player of the series for his fantastic performances for the majority of the five games.

There were a lot of questions raised about Team India's batting line-up after the first three T20Is as they were trailing 2-1 in the series.

However, the batsmen have fired all cylinders in the last two games. This has given a glimpse of what combination the hosts might go in with for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Fans react to Team India's emphatic series win

Team India are now unbeaten in eight T20I series on the trot and ended England's winning streak, also of eight series. Beating the No.1 ranked T20I team is no mean feat and fans on Twitter hailed the Men in Blue for a number of spirited performances whenever their backs were to the wall.

Here is what they had to say:

India have adapted brilliantly in this series ... the better team have won ... Add @Jaspritbumrah93 & @imjadeja to this team in Indian conditions & they are favourites to win the T20 World Cup ... Great series to watch .. #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 20, 2021

What a GREAT win Team India😎 You boys put up a great show throughout the series💪 Big congratulations on the series win. Way to go. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #INDvENG @BhuviOfficial you beauty ❤️✅🙌 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/z8HehwtdoO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 20, 2021

Like the Test series, great fightback by India to win the series after being 1-0 down. Complete all round effort. But enjoyed watching Surya Kumar Yadav Bat and Bhuvi's comeback was spectacular. Well done Team India#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3QSrRr8CwV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 20, 2021

Advertisement

Absolutely Terrific!



Every game has been a roller coaster & both the teams fought it out really well.



Well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 on the series victory! 👏🏻#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/64q6vP5vit — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2021

No Bumrah. No Shami. No Jadeja. No Rohit in the first couple of games. No Problem. Against the Number 1 side in the world. Losing the toss...and winning the game. Twice. Take a bow, Team India 👏😇🙌🥳 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 20, 2021

Congratulations boys 🇮🇳 hard fought series with Eng I though both teams played some really quality cricket under pressure Specially india coming 2 to 1 down to win it 3 to 2 @imVkohli at his best with @ImRo45 is this our opening pair for the World Cup ? Top spell @BhuviOfficial — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 20, 2021

Advertisement

This is the 8th unbeaten T20 series for Team India - streak continues even after facing England - lead by Virat Kohli. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 20, 2021

INDIA wins the decider by 36 runs. What a T20I series! Some memorable debuts. Some brilliant cricket. Huge effort by India. What a team! Wins the Test series now the T20I series. Well done. Next up: ODIs.😍🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 20, 2021

Take a bow Team India on an impressive series win. And to do that against the full strength England team and after bowling in back to back matches with a wet ball is indeed a fabulous achievement. Great exhibition of skill and will. Keep it up👍👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wl8N4piy2U — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 20, 2021

Advertisement

Although Kohli was in stunning form in the middle-order, it was the inconsistency of the openers and their inability to make full use of the field restrictions that cost them dearly.

Thus, the 32-year-old took the bold decision to open with Rohit Sharma for the final T20I.

While few were surprised by the move, others knew the kind of damage the Indian skipper could do at the top of the order. He had scored 4 centuries and amassed 973 runs while opening for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2016.

The move worked wonders as Kohli's 80* helped Team India post a daunting 224-2.

England were always going to find it difficult and despite having a formidable batting line-up, they fell short by 36 runs. Apart from their talisman finding form, there are a number of positives that Team India will take from this series.

This includes the rise of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the limited opportunities that they got. The series also saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting back to his best along with Shardul Thakur's successful variations and much more.

The focus now shifts to the three-match ODI series beginning in Pune from March 23.