"Favorites to win T20 World Cup"- Twitterati lauds Team India for another comeback series win

Team India are making a habit of winning comebacks as they beat England in the fifth T20I to take the five-match series 3-2. Skipper Virat Kohli was adjudged the player of the series for his fantastic performances for the majority of the five games.
There were a lot of questions raised about Team India's batting line-up after the first three T20Is as they were trailing 2-1 in the series.
However, the batsmen have fired all cylinders in the last two games. This has given a glimpse of what combination the hosts might go in with for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Fans react to Team India's emphatic series win
Team India are now unbeaten in eight T20I series on the trot and ended England's winning streak, also of eight series. Beating the No.1 ranked T20I team is no mean feat and fans on Twitter hailed the Men in Blue for a number of spirited performances whenever their backs were to the wall.
Here is what they had to say:
Although Kohli was in stunning form in the middle-order, it was the inconsistency of the openers and their inability to make full use of the field restrictions that cost them dearly.
Thus, the 32-year-old took the bold decision to open with Rohit Sharma for the final T20I.
While few were surprised by the move, others knew the kind of damage the Indian skipper could do at the top of the order. He had scored 4 centuries and amassed 973 runs while opening for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2016.
The move worked wonders as Kohli's 80* helped Team India post a daunting 224-2.
England were always going to find it difficult and despite having a formidable batting line-up, they fell short by 36 runs. Apart from their talisman finding form, there are a number of positives that Team India will take from this series.
This includes the rise of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the limited opportunities that they got. The series also saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting back to his best along with Shardul Thakur's successful variations and much more.
The focus now shifts to the three-match ODI series beginning in Pune from March 23.