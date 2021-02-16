"Rishabh Pant has got guts, he doesn't give up" - Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More

Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More has lauded Rishabh Pant for his performance in the 2nd Test against England. He said that the youngster's courage was on display during the game, and backed him to become one of the country's greatest cricketers.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, More claimed that Pant made the most of the backing he received from the team management. He added that the 23-year-old embodied the way Test cricket should be played.

"Rishabh Pant is chirpy behind the wickets, but the way he kept was outstanding. He was under pressure, but this guy has got the guts. He doesn't give up. He doesn't care. That's what Test cricket is about."

"Rishabh Pant is improving his wicket-keeping. If you don't allow him to play in India, how is he going to learn how to keep on turning tracks. The team management trusted him, and he's going to be a champion. He's going to break a lot of records."

'It's going to be tough for Saha' - More on Rishabh Pant's form

Wriddhiman Saha has been relegated to the bench

More further stated that this may be the end of the road for Wriddhiman Saha. The 36-year-old was dropped after a disappointing outing in the previous Test series against Australia, and Rishabh Pant's recent match-winning displays have firmly established him as the first choice.

"See, it's a competitive world. It's sad that Saha doesn't get to play as he's one of the best keepers in world cricket. The management looks at balance, and Rishabh Pant has won Test matches for you. It's going to be tough for Saha, and it'll be tough for any cricketer to go through this."

Rishabh Pant was one of the main architects of India's 371-run win over England in the 2nd Test at Chepauk. He scored a counter-attacking fifty while batting with the tail in the first innings, and plucked a couple of stunning one-handed catches behind the stumps.