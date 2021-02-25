"I was taken a little aback by the way Joe Root was speaking to the umpires"- Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta has said he was surprised by the way Joe Root questioned a couple of umpiring decisions on Day 1 of the third Test. The England skipper, who is known to be a calm character, was visibly frustrated with some of the decisions made by the third-umpire.

Joe Root showed his resentment after the third-umpire adjudged Shubman Gill not out when the latter edged the ball to second slip. Ben Stokes claimed the controversial catch, but the third-umpire ruled it in favor of the Indian opener after the on-field umpires had given him out.

Following the incident, Joe Root had a heated discussion with the on-field umpires. And Deep Dasgupta said he was taken aback by the the England skipper's behavior.

"There is no justification because I thought that was very unlike Joe Root, going and questioning the umpires. And not just questioning. I thought the body language was quite animated. We haven't seen Joe Root like that; I haven't seen him like that. I was taken a little aback by the way Joe Root was speaking to the umpires," the former wicket-keeper said on Sports Today.

England put on a dismal batting show in the first innings, getting bowled out for just 112. Axar Patel was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up six wickets in Ahemdabad.

"This was a different kind of a surface" - Deep Dasgupta

Joe Root

Deep Dasgupta pointed out that the Motera pitch is different from the usual pink-ball Test surfaces.

"But not looking at the pitch, just the notion of a pink-ball Test, you would say England are marginally ahead. But then they were out for 112. This was a different kind of a surface, not usually what we see for a day-night Test," added Deep Dasgupta.

Several experts backed England to do well in the day-night Test. However, after getting bowled out for 112 in the first innings, it will take a monumental effort from the visitors to make a comeback in the Test match. India were 99-3 at the end of Day 1.