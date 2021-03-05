"Hats off to how Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar played" - England coach Jeetan Patel

England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel was all praise for Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar on Friday. Patel commended Pant for his flamboyant stroke-play and his brilliant 113-run stand for the seventh wicket with Sundar.

Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar joined hands at the crease when India were reeling at 146-6, with more than 50 runs in arrears.

The pair took their time to get going before wreaking havoc against the second new ball. By the time Rishabh Pant fell to end the partnership, the two left-handers had lifted India to a commendable 259-7. Rishabh Pant reached his third Test hundred (101) in the process, while Washington Sundar reached stumps unbeaten on 60.

"He certainly came out after the Tea break and played the aggressive role. It obviously played out for him, getting a hundred, but the important part of it was his partnership with Washington Sundar. And to bat almost a whole session without losing a wicket I think, hats have to go off to how they played," Jeetan Patel told a press conference.

With 270 runs, Rishabh Pant is now the third-highest run-scorer in the series, only behind Rohit Sharma and Joe Root. Pant's average of 54 is second to only Rohit Sharma, though.

"Rishabh Pant is in the side to do what he does": Jeetan Patel

Jeetan Patel

When asked if sometimes teams have to accept that players like Rishabh Pant can change the game with their batting, Jeetan Patel replied in the affirmative and lauded the youngster for his performance.

"That's just cricket, isn't it? Players are allowed to showcase their skills as well they can. Rishabh Pant is in this side to do what he does and what he did today: to take the game away from the opposition. And he did it so well today. He struck it right out of the middle right from the start. Big applause to him," said Jeetan Patel.

The hosts are certainly in the driver's seat in the ongoing fourth Test in Ahmedabad. With the lead now 89 runs and with three wickets in hand, it will require a herculean effort from England to force their way back into the game.