Jofra Archer blasts Michael Vaughan for questioning his commitment to Test cricket

Pacer Jofra Archer has lashed out at Michael Vaughan for questioning his commitment to Test cricket. Without mincing a word, Archer said the former England captain doesn't know him personally and is unaware of where his motivations lie.

Since his induction into the England national team, Jofra Archer has found himself under constant, and sometimes unwarranted, scrutiny from the media and various pundits. He recently came under criticism for picking up just four wickets in two Tests against India.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Jofra Archer expressed his annoyance with the fact that the criticism surfaces as soon as any player isn't at his "110 percent".

"Comments like 'he's not committed' or 'he's not good enough' appear as soon as you are not 110 percent. I find it quite annoying how people read into stuff and form their own opinions. I saw an article from Michael Vaughan in which he said, 'if Jofra doesn't love Test cricket, England needs to find out why.' We've never had a conversation about cricket, so I found it a bit odd. He doesn't know what makes me tick. He doesn't know what's driving me," wrote Jofra Archer.

He also categorically stated that his attitude towards playing for England, including in the longest format, is unchanged.

"Let me be clear about something: I've never changed my attitude towards playing for England. I've always wanted to play all three formats. That hasn't changed, and never will as far as I'm concerned. I always dreamed of playing Test cricket and don't feel I've had a bad game so far — yet unless I am taking four or five wickets in an innings, I am placed under scrutiny and some people start trying to decipher what's going on," added Jofra Archer.

The 25-year-old speedster further said that his career is still at a nascent stage as he takes inspiration from the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

"Everyone must start somewhere, and I am still relatively new to Test cricket. I am making my way, much the same as the two great bowlers in this England set-up, James Anderson and Stuart Broad once did. And I am happy with a bowling average of 31 so far because I can get better," explained Jofra Archer.

Jofra Archer provides update on his elbow injury

Advertisement

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer suffered an elbow injury in the recently-concluded Test series against India. The pacer, who explained the injury is different from the one he sustained last year, also confirmed that he is fit to play the first T20I on Friday, March 12.

"There have been suggestions that this is a recurrence of my stress fracture last year, but I can confirm that while the injury may have been caused by the same thing — bowling fast — the pain is in a different area of the elbow. I've come through all the training sessions this week and I feel fit and ready to go for the opening match of the T20 series on Friday," wrote Jofra Archer.

In seven T20Is, Jofra Archer has picked up seven wickets at an average of 30.86. It remains to be seen how he fares in the upcoming T20I series against England.