Watch: Mark Wood clean bowls KL Rahul with a jaffa

KL Rahul's horrendous form rolled into the third India-England T20I as the right-handed batsman was out for a duck on Tuesday. The wicket came in the third over, courtesy of a ripper by Mark Wood.

The pacer hurled the ball at good length with some incisive pace. It jagged back sharply and pierced the gap between KL Rahul's bat and pads to rattle his middle stump. The 28-year-old tried to direct the ball towards the leg-side from outside the off stump, but he was late. You can watch the full video of KL Rahul's wicket here.

Credit for the wicket also goes to another express pacer, Jofra Archer. In the previous over, Archer peppered both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma with some brilliant deliveries that either beat the batsmen or hit their bats hard enough to fetter them on the back foot.

KL Rahul's poor form continues

Need Mayank Agarwal to send a video of him scoring plenty of runs so KL Rahul starts looking to overtake him. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 16, 2021

It has been a torrid series for KL Rahul, who was out for a duck in the previous game as well. He just made a solitary run in the first T20I.

More worryingly, all three dismissals have come in different ways. He chopped on a very wide delivery back to his stumps in the first game. In the second, KL Rahul poked an innocuous fifth-stump ball off Sam Curran and was caught behind.

Although KL Rahul could be pardoned for being tentative as he has spent the last few months on the sidelines, he has got to find some form soon.

YIshan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are breathing down his neck for the opening spot, with Shikhar Dhawan also in the reckoning.

Regardless of the result of the game, KL Rahul will have a lot to figure out at the end of the day.