“No part of bat was over the line” - Yuvraj Singh on Ben Stokes surviving close run-out call

Former India player Yuvraj Singh has opined that England all-rounder Ben Stokes got lucky, as a close run-out call went in his favour in the second ODI against India in Pune.

Ben Stokes smashed 99 off just 52 balls as England levelled the three-match series with a six-wicket win, chasing down a tall target of 337.

In the 26th over of the English innings, there was a massive moment, as Ben Stokes survived an excruciatingly close run-out decision. The left-hander, on 31, jabbed a ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to mid-on and came back for a second rather casually.

Kuldeep Yadav fired in a throw and secured a direct hit as Ben Stokes was rather lethargic in dragging his bat into the crease.

The replays seemed to indicate that the bail was dislodged before the bat crossed the line. However, it took a few more frames for the bail to light up, by which time it looked as if Ben Stokes’ bat was marginally over the line.

The third umpire decided that there was not even conclusive evidence to rule Ben Stokes run out. Yuvraj Singh, though, had a different opinion. According to him, Ben Stokes was out, as no part of his bat was over the line. The former cricketer tweeted in this regard:

“That was out !!! No part of bat was touching over the line . It was just showing that it was over ! Just my opinion !! #IndiavsEngland.”

That was out !!! No part of bat was touching over the line . It was just showing that it was over ! Just my opinion !! #IndiavsEngland — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2021

Following the lucky escape, Ben Stokes went on a rampage, carting the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Advertisement

Ben Stokes-Jonny Bairstow partnership seals game for England

England thumped India by six wickets with 39 balls to spare in the second ODI. Chasing 337 to win, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy featured in their second consecutive century stand.

They added 110 before Roy was run out for 55, owing to a brilliant piece of fielding from Rohit Sharma. Sharma made a diving stop at midwicket, and a mix-up saw both batsmen stranded in the middle.

There was not much joy for India thereafter. Bairstow and Ben Stokes featured in a sizzling 175-run stand for the second wicket to snatch the game away from India.

Bairstow made a fine 124 off 112 with the aid of 11 fours and seven sixes. At the other end, Ben Stokes’ brutal 99 came off 52 balls and included a whopping ten sixes apart from four boundaries.

England win by six wickets!



Bairstow and Stokes' huge second-wicket partnership and useful contributions from Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone help them level the series 🌟#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/t8SUo38VoP pic.twitter.com/FUIyQlY1QU — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2021

Ben Stokes’ dismissal saw the visitors lose their way a bit, as Bairstow and stand-in captain Jos Buttler (0) also perished soon after. Debutant Liam Livingstone, though, calmed the nerves with an unbeaten 21-ball 27.