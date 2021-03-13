“Part and parcel of the game” - Adil Rashid on getting Virat Kohli out for a duck 

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid stated that he was elated to have dismissed Indian captain Virat Kohli for a duck in the first T20I in Ahmedabad. However, he added that getting batsmen out is just part and parcel of the game.

Kohli registered his third duck in his last five innings when he mistimed a delivery from Adil Rashid to give a simple catch to mid-off. Team India's batting order performed poorly and they went on to lose the first T20I by eight wickets.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the second T20I, which will be played on Sunday, Adil Rashid admitted that it always felt nice to get world-class players out.

“Sometimes you bowl to them, they get hold of you, hit fours and sixes. Some days, they get out early. That’s part and parcel of the game. That’s how the game works. Obviously, it’s nice to get such world-class players out," said Adil Rashid.

The 33-year-old famously cleaned up Kohli for 71 in an ODI in Headingley back in July of 2018. Rashid was the Man of the Match after picking up three wickets as England won the contest by eight wickets.

I can’t remember what it sounded like: Adil Rashid on crowd reaction

Adil Rashid was also asked about how the crowd reacted to Kohli’s early dismissal in the first T20I, Adil Rashid replied:

“I can’t remember what it sounded like. But yeah, the crowd sound before that was very very loud. The Indian crowd are very passionate. A huge number of people come to support them. Like you said, 60-70 thousand people. Obviously, it is nice to get the big players out early to keep the crowd quiet."

The bowler also stated that crowds do play a big role in matches in India and one can judge how the game is progressing based on the reaction from the crowd.

“If you get a big wicket early, the crowd goes quiet or if you are batting and you hit a few sixes, the crowd again goes silent. Crowds are something that you cannot ignore in India. You have 70-80 thousand people screaming, especially if India are doing well with the bat or getting wickets," Adil Rashid explained.

The second T20I of the five-match series will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.