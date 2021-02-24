Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin cleans up Pope with a beauty

Ravichandran Ashwin showed his class through an absolute peach of a delivery to get rid of England's Ollie Pope. This was yet another example of an England batsman getting dismissed by a straight ball while trying to play for the spin.

In the very first over after Tea, Ashwin started to attack from around the wicket. He pitched the ball at a good length and forced Pope to come on the front foot. Playing for the spin, Pope stayed leg-side of the ball, trying to defend. However, the ball missed his outside edge and castled into the off-stump.

Here is the video of Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing Pope:

Team India lost the toss in Ahmedabad and the visitors were hopeful of putting up a big score on the board. But the hosts kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

While Ishant Sharma, who is playing his 100th Test, picked up the first wicket, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel spun a web around the England batsmen.

Patel has been particularly dangerous on this pitch. Some of his deliveries are spinning square while others are going straight on with the arm. Patel dismissed Jonny Bairstow on the very first delivery that he bowled.

Ravichandran Ashwin then trapped Joe Root and got the big fish that the hosts so desperately wanted. Patel completed a fantastic session for Team India with the big wicket of the in-form Zak Crawley.

The hosts have begun from where they left off after the tea break, as both Ravichandran Ashwin and Patel are ripping into the England batting line-up.

The hosts, now with their tails up, will look to bowl out England as soon as possible. The beleaguered visitors, on the other hand, will hope to add as many runs as possible to their modest first innings performance.