Rishabh Pant thanks idol Adam Gilchrist for praising his wicket-keeping

Rishabh Pant has thanked Adam Gilchrist for praising his wicket-keeping skills in the second India-England Test.

Rishabh Pant was under the scanner ahead of the second Test, following a shoddy showing behind the stumps in the first match. However, he raised his game and came up with a superior display on a Chennai surface which was turning and bouncing prodigiously.

Impressed by the 23-year-old’s wicket-keeping skills, Gilchrist took to Twitter to praise the youngster. Earlier, the Australian had applauded England's Ben Foakes, who was also impressive behind the stumps in the second Test.

Responding to Gilchrist’s praise, Rishabh Pant wrote that the compliment meant a lot to him.

Thanks Means a lot coming from you — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 17, 2021

During the second Test, Rishabh Pant dived full-length to pull off two one-handed catches. He also displayed agility and quick footwork to effect two stumpings.

On the batting front, Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten half-century in the first innings. India went on to win the second Test by 317 runs to square the four-match series 1-1.

Former players find similarities between Rishabh Pant and Adam Gilchrist

Risbhabh Pant has often been compared to his idol, Adam Gilchrist.

During India’s recent tour of Australia, Rishabh Pant rose in stature as a batsman. Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath stated that the youngster reminded him of Gilchrist.

“Rishabh Pant reminds me of Adam Gilchrist as he plays. He is always playing shots and is never afraid to play any shot [sic]. If you see them at the crease, they always keep doing something,” McGrath said.

Earlier, Ricky Ponting had also claimed that Rishabh Pant could be “another Adam Gilchrist”. The former Aussie captain said it after the southpaw made 159* in the Sydney Test in 2019.

"We talk about him in the commentary box and he is sort of like another Adam Gilchrist,” Ponting had told cricket.com.au.

Among Indians, Aakash Chopra also shares similar views. The former opener had said that Rishabh Pant reminded him of Aussie legend Gilchrist.

After Pant hammered 22 runs in the last over of Day 2 against Australia A, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“If you destroy the opposition like this at the end… This is the quality that this guy has. He is like Adam Gilchrist. Obviously Adam Gilchrist has achieved a lot but Rishabh Pant's story has just started. But when he plays, he reminds you of him, it feels like he can reach close to him."

Rishabh Pant will next be seen in action when India face England in the day-night Test in Ahmedabad, starting February 24.