"Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant will represent India in all three formats" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim believes Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are long-term Team India prospects in all three formats of the game.

Pant has already showcased his immense talent over the last couple of months in Test cricket, which has also helped him stage a comeback in the white-ball format. Kishan, on the other hand, made a terrific international debut with his swashbuckling knock against England in the second T20I.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim observed that Team India are blessed to have match-winners like Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant playing together in the T20I format.

He added it won't be long before both are seen representing India in all three formats of the game.

"Both the batsmen have always attempted to prove themselves as match-winners. Earlier Rishabh Pant proved that and now when Ishan Kishan has been given an opportunity, his mindset has also been similar. So I feel India is blessed to have match-winning ability players like Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant in the shorter format of the game. I have full confidence that in the future Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant will represent India in all three formats," said Karim.

The former wicket-keeper-batsman highlighted that Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant's prior international experience is helping them settle into Team India's set-up. The duo starred for India in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup.

"Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant have both played the Under-19 World Cup for India in 2016. So their foundation has been extremely solid. They know their responsibilities in international cricket and how they have to prove themselves," pointed out Karim.

Ishan Kishan led India to the final of the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, with Rishabh Pant being one of the key batsmen of the side. Unfortunately, India couldn't lift the trophy as they were defeated by the West Indies by five wickets in the final.

Saba Karim compares Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant to MS Dhoni

Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant will do well if they go close to the lofty standards of MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are often compared to former India skipper MS Dhoni. When asked if he feels there are two Dhoni's in the Indian team now, Saba Karim replied:

"It seems like that. If the Indian team can get two Dhoni's, there cannot be a bigger thing than that. The fearless and carefree manner in which both these players have played and they know what their roles are, showed amazing aggression and that too with calculated risks," said Karim.

While lauding Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant's big-hitting abilities, the 53-year-old signed off by stating that the duo will gain more confidence as they keep playing.

"Ishan Kishan had struck 30 sixes in the last IPL season. Both these left-handed batsmen have the six-hitting ability and the Indian team needs that currently. It is very good preparation in T20s for the Indian team and these two players and the more chances they get, their self-confidence will increase further," concluded Karim.

Both Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan still have a long way to go before reaching the lofty heights of MS Dhoni. The duo will hope to maintain their current form and serve Tea India for years to come.