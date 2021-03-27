Wasim Jaffer suggests changes in India's playing XI for 3rd ODI in cryptic tweet

Wasim Jaffer has put up a cryptic tweet to suggest a few changes in India's lineup for the third and final ODI against England in Pune on Sunday.

In his Twitter post, the former India opener tagged captain Virat Kohli while wishing him luck for the match. Asking his followers to 'decode' the message, he attached a cryptic photo of chess players sitting in a park in New York. The photo carried the following caption:

"Chess players can be seen in the late afternoon sun in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, NY".

In the tweet, the 'chess players' part refers to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was an international youth chess player before taking to cricket. Wasim Jaffer used the name of the park in NY to allude to the inclusion of all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Good morning @imVkohli a photo to brighten up your morning. And yes, good luck for the game tomorrow😉 #INDvsENG #decode pic.twitter.com/Vyfl7f24u1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 27, 2021

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar haven't featured in the ongoing ODI series, which is level at 1-1. The duo played in the T20I series, though. Chahal returned three wickets from as many games, while Sundar accounted for four wickets in five matches.

Wasim Jaffer is most likely telling the Indian team to play Chahal and Sundar, respectively, in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya.

Yadav and Pandya had a horrendous outing in the second game. They conceded a whopping 156 runs and went wicketless in 16 overs as the visitors chased down India's mammoth 336-run total with six wickets and 39 balls to spare.

Wasim Jaffer lauds Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow for their blistering exploits in second ODI

Jonny Bairstow (left) and Ben Stokes

In another tweet, Wasim Jaffer lauded England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow for their exhilarating 175-run stand.

"England were phenomenal today. Especially @jbairstow21 and @benstokes38. Well done to them on sticking to their aggressive approach despite the hiccup in the first odi. Super Sunday ahead," wrote Wasim Jaffer.

England were phenomenal today. Especially @jbairstow21 and @benstokes38. Well done to them on sticking to their aggressive approach despite the hiccup in the first odi. Super Sunday ahead 🤩 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KnXhM8be9I — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 26, 2021

While Bairstow scored 124 off 112 balls, hitting 11 fours and seven sixes, Stokes blazed his way to a 52-ball 99, plundering four fours and ten maximums.

Both men will look to continue their good form as the visitors seek to win the series.